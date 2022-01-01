Ava Commits Murder in ‘Days of Our Lives’ Weekly Recap

‘Days of Our Lives’ Weekly Recap: Ava Commits Murder

This week’s episode of Days of Our Lives was a real page-turner.

Murder, intrigue, and an exorcism all conspired to make this year’s final week of shows one of the best ever.

And, yes, the Devil has found a new home.

Will it return to Dr.

Is there a chance we’ll see Marlena Evans-Black anytime soon?

[Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Days of Our Lives episodes from the past week.]

Despite the fact that Ava was beginning to plot and scheme against Rafe for the Nicole situation (and who can blame her? ), she had not yet committed murder.

On the December 30 episode of Days of Our Lives, that all changed.

According to SoapHub, that was the day Ava murdered the beloved Duke the Bear!

“Ava’s rage and vengeance are completely justified, and her outright assassination of Duke the Bear was a public service,” the outlet claims.

“How should the head and torso of the teddy bear be distributed among her enemies’ beds?”

Although most mafia princesses (allegedly) prefer horseheads to Vermont Teddy Bear heads, whatever works for you, Ava, is fine.

Days of Our Lives’ New Year’s Eve episode ultimately helped Dr.

Evans-Black, Marlena.

Father Eric performed an exorcism on the good doctor that day.

According to Soaps.com, this brought some relief…until the Devil decided he wasn’t done with Salem yet.

With the cast of (hashtag)Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, the holidays never end! pic.twitter.com8rbebgmDQC

“Chanel waits for Johnny to get dressed in the DiMera mansion living room, while Tripp and Allie lock lips,” the outlet reports.

“Upstairs, Johnny changes into a red suit and examines himself in the mirror.

“Happy New Year Salem,” he says in a distorted voice, his eyes flashing yellow.

You didn’t think you’d be able to get rid of me so quickly, did you?

“Did you do it?”

Poor Johnny and Chanel! We have a feeling Paulina will be kicking some serious butt in some upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes.

And, while we’re on the subject of Paulina…

Paulina and Lani will be featured in other Days of Our Lives happenings in the new year.

Fans of the show are unquestionably…

