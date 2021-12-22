Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee, pay attention: Here’s what mom Reese Witherspoon wants for the holidays.

Here’s what mom Reese Witherspoon wants for the holidays, Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee.

Reese Witherspoon revealed her holiday wish on The Drew Barrymore Show, which fellow parents will find quite relatable.

Reese Witherspoon wants a perfect family portrait for Christmas.

On Wednesday, December 12th, on The Drew Barrymore Show,

Ava Phillippe, 22, the Morning Show actress and mother of Deacon Phillippe, 18, and Tennessee Toth, 9, was asked about her family’s holiday traditions.

“You know, we’re just going through the motions.”

We’ll be spending time with my mother and the rest of the family.

“We dress up,” Reese told host Drew Barrymore, adding, “Getting all of the family members in one picture is really my goal for the year.”

Drew, a mother of two daughters, agreed: “Why is it so difficult to find the perfect screen saver? It takes like five years if you have children.”

Reese added, “I mean, really!”

“Someone has a strange face… the cropping isn’t working,” Drew continued.

“All I want for Christmas is a picture of all my kids,” Reese said.

“Hopefully, smiling,” says the narrator.

Reese posted photos of herself, her husband Jim Toth, and their three children in front of a Christmas tree on Instagram on Christmas Day last year.

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours!” she wrote in the caption. “*it only took about an hour, two bribes, and three retakes to get all these people in one picture *a small Christmas miracle for MOM”

Jim and the kids accompanied Reese to the premiere of her latest film, Sing 2, earlier this month, and she shared full family photos.

Drew also mentioned Ava and Deacon’s most recent career endeavor on The Drew Barrymore Show: the two recently modeled for Beyoncé’s new adidas x Ivy Park collection ad campaign.

“They were called to be in Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park campaign and they got to work together,” Reese said.

Beyoncé was so nice to them.

They had the opportunity to work with her and her children on set.”

Queen Bey is “just the loveliest, most creative human, too,” according to Reese, who adds that “everything she does she touches with her artistry, her creativity, and her activism.”

And they’d just been blown away…

