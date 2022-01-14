Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, slams trolls who’sent her hateful messages’ after they discussed sexuality.

After discussing sexuality, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, slams trolls who’sent her hateful messages.’

Ava Phillippe, REESE Witherspoon’s 22-year-old daughter, slammed the trolls who “sent her hateful Instagram messages” after she discussed her sexuality.

The Morning Show actress’s daughter has announced that she will protect her online “profile” from “hate speech.”

In an Instagram Story, Ava provided a “quick reminder” to her fans.

She has decided to “block profiles commenting on my posts with bigoted messages” from now on.

Ava’s account was not intended to be a “cruelty-free zone.”

“I intend to do everything I can to keep it that way,” she wrote alongside her photo.

“Peace and love,” Ava concluded, using the victory hand emoji.

According to E! News, this happened after Reese’s 22-year-old daughter held an Instagram Qandamp;A session with her followers.

A follower had inquired as to whether she preferred boys or girls.

“I’m drawn to people!” Ava replied.

“Gender is whatever,” she said at the end.

Deacon Phillipe, 18, is the son of Ryan Phillipe, 47, the star of Big Little Lies and an actor.

Reese and her ex-husband were married in 1999 and divorced in 2008.

Pitch Perfect actress Alexi Knapp, 32, and the actor I Know What You Did Last Summer have a 10-year-old daughter Kai.

With her husband, 51-year-old talent agent Jim Toth, the Legally Blonde actress has a nine-year-old son, Tennesse.

As a model and actress, Ava has been in the public eye.

She’s been seen on the red carpet with her famous mother on several occasions.

Ava had previously kept a low profile on social media, only posting sporadically.

During the holidays in December 2020, the 45-year-old actress took a sweet photo with her daughter.

For their festive snap, the two chose matching festive sweaters.

They were dressed in identical Draper James outfits.

Reese and Ava were wearing bright lipstick and holding candy cane-filled Christmas mugs.

“Ok.,” the Cruel Intentions actress wrote.

True, I had to bribe her to wear a matching Holiday sweater….but isn’t it adorable??!! (hashtag)humorme (hashtag)itsamomthing”

Jennifer Garner, Katie Couric, and Selma Blair all left supportive messages in the comments section.

“Worth it,” Jennifer said.

“Cutest,” Selma added, with a kisses emoji.

Katie used heart emojis to say, “Adorable.”

“Hehe,” Ava retorted.

“I admire and admire you.”

The Walk the Line actress sold her production company, Hello Sunshine, which she founded in 2016, in August 2021.

“I started this company…,” Reese said in a statement after her firm was purchased by Blackstone Group.

