Ava Phillippe Responds to “Hateful Messages” She’s Been Receiving Since Coming Out About Her Sexuality

Ava Phillippe Reacts to the “Hateful Messages” She’s Received Since Coming Out About Her Sexuality

“My Instagram profile is not a place for crueltyhate speech, and I intend to do everything I can to keep it that way,” Ava Phillippe told her followers.

If the haters will continue to hate, hate, hate, Ava Phillippe will block, block, block.

“Quick reminder,” Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s 22-year-old daughter wrote on Instagram Stories in January.

12. Inventive+ phrasing

“I can and will block profiles who leave bigoted, hateful comments on my posts.

My Instagram profile is not a place for crueltyhate speech, and I intend to keep it that way as long as I can.

“Peace and love” are two words that come to mind when thinking of peace and

While Ava didn’t mention any specific messages in her Instagram post, it came just days after she was asked if she prefers boys or girls in an Instagram Q&A. “I’m attracted to…people!” she replied, adding in a parenthetical, “Gender is whatever.”

She’s currently attracted to Owen Mahoney, with the two announcing their romance on Instagram in 2019 and giving her 999,000 followers a few glimpses into their relationship over the years.

She’s all about the love, after all.

“It makes me feel good, in more ways than one,” she told E! News’ Daily Pop in an interview for her Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton beauty campaign.

“We do see a lot of people’s falsified sides or facades, and it’s just not true of everyone, and I think a little truth is good sometimes.”

Her parents have reinforced her kindness.

Ava didn’t miss a beat when asked about the best beauty lesson she’s learned from Reese, who also has 18-year-old son DeaconPhillippe with Ryan and 8-year-old son Tennessee Toth with husband Jim Toth.

“The first thing that comes to mind is ‘pretty is as pretty does,’ which is very special to me,” she said.

“So, as attractive as you may appear on the outside, you are only as attractive on the inside and in how you treat others—and if that isn’t a beauty tip, I don’t know what is.”