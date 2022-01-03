Ava Succeeds in Her Deadly Plot on “Days of Our Lives” Speculation

Fans of Days of Our Lives have been speculating about Ava’s murderous tendencies for a long time.

That’s for a good reason.

Rafe and Nicole’s affair has long been a source of suspicion for Ava.

That was before they had their relationship consummated on an office table.

(Really, guys?) But, if the latest rumors are to be believed, she might finally put an end to Rafe this time.

After all, if she can’t have him, then who can?

[Warning: Potential spoilers for upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes follow.]

Despite the fact that Ava is beginning to plot and scheme against Rafe for the Nicole situation (and who can blame her? ), she had not yet committed murder.

On the December 30 episode of Days of Our Lives, however, all of that changed.

That was the day, according to SoapHub, that Ava committed a murder…of none other than the beloved Duke the Bear!

“Ava’s rage and vengeance are completely justified, and her outright assassination of Duke the Bear was a public service,” the outlet claims.

“How do I get the head and torso of the teddy bear into her enemies’ beds?”

Horseheads are allegedly preferred by most mafia princesses over Vermont Teddy Bear heads, but whatever works for you, Ava.

The first domino in this latest bit of Days of Our Lives drama, according to a different report from SoapHub, fell on the December 30 episode of the show.

Ava discovered some juicy information at that time.

And it was because of this information that she was able to set up her murder trap.

Our previous guess about what Ava would do if she found out about Rafe and Nicole’s affair was that she wouldn’t take it lying down.

And, as one might expect, she did not disappoint.

“It’s entirely possible that the Vitali mafia princess will want a quid pro quo for her hard work — and Philip will have no choice but to comply,” we reported. “She’s already teamed up with the villainous Philip to take down his ex, Gabi.”

Who’s to say she won’t go all out when it comes to Rafe, given that she (allegedly) had a hand in poisoning him? And we haven’t even discussed what she’ll do to Nicole once she gets a…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.