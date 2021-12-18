Ava Witherspoon, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, discusses her mother’s musical tastes at the premiere of “Sing 2” (exclusive)

Ava Witherspoon, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, talks about her mother’s musical preferences at the premiere of “Sing 2” (exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon is always looking for new ways to broaden her musical horizons, and she has some help from her children!

On Sunday, the Oscar winner and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new animated comedy Sing 2.

Reese talked to ET about her love of various musical genres and how her children have introduced her to new music.

Reese’s 18-year-old son, Deacon, “introduced me to Tyler the Creator,” she said, adding that he’s also a Kanye West fan.

However, she needed a little help jogging her memory from Ava, 22, who was standing off-carpet while her mother did interviews.

Ava recommended Holly Humberstone, King Princess, and Gracie Abrams, all of whom she has introduced to her mother.

“Oh, Gracie Abrams’ new album is so good!” exclaimed Reese, referring to the November release This Is What It Feels Like.

“I would say so, yes,” Ava admitted when asked if her famous mother had good taste in music.

In Sing 2, Witherspoon reprises her role as Rosita, a musically gifted pig who has a passion for singing but has given up on her dreams of becoming a famous singer when she was younger.

Witherspoon’s role required her to perform a cover of Ariana Grande’s “Break Free,” and she had nothing but praise for the pop star.

“I am such an Ariana fan, and I think she is just so amazing,” Witherspoon told ET. “I am not at Ariana’s level when it comes to singing, but it really works for this character because she’s just trying to summon all her inner courage to do something really brave, so it was the perfect song.”

“Our music producer, Harvey Mason, made me sound great!” she joked, “so I totally give him all the credit.”

The sequel to Sing will be released in theaters on December 15th.

twenty-second

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Dishes On Mom’s Taste in Music at ‘Sing 2’ Premiere (Exclusive)