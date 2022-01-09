Available Now on Amazon: Our 9 Favorite Second-Skin Tops

We’re officially embracing our bodies in 2021! As much as we love our oversized knits and baggy tees, the confidence we get from wearing form-fitting pieces is unrivaled.

The most fashionable way to do so right now is to wear a top that feels like a second skin.

Sure, some extra tight tops can be uncomfortable or unflattering, but that couldn’t be further from the truth with the selection of our absolute favorites below! Even if you’re not feeling your best, any of these tops can easily be styled to upgrade your outfit and boost your swagger.

This Slinky Turtleneck is ultra-soft and slinky.

The fit of this long-sleeve turtleneck is slim, but it’s still light as air.

For a casual look, pair it with high-waisted boyfriend jeans, or layer it with a dress for a preppy vibe!

The Drop Women’s Phoebe Long Sleeve Turtleneck Second Skin T-Shirt is available on Amazon for (dollar)20! Please note that prices are correct as of January 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Snakeskin Square-Neck Top is made of snakeskin.

One of the features that makes this skintight top so appealing is the neckline.

Put on a pair of paper-bag pants and strappy heels for a truly elegant look!

Prices for the SheIn Women’s Square Neck Long Sleeve Casual Animal Print Tee T-Shirt start at (dollar)15 and are subject to change.

This Mock-Neck Top with Graphics

Mock-neck tops are all the rage right now, and this one is no exception.

Customers rave about how well-fitting it is and how well it looks with high-waisted jeans.

Prices for the SweatyRocks Women’s Mock-Neck Graphic Print Long Sleeve T Shirt start at (dollar)8, and are subject to change.

This Long-Sleeved Sheer Top is made of a sheer material.

This is a risqué top, to be sure.

But listen to us: paired with a black cami and a faux-leather skirt, this top is a total show-stopper for the right occasion!

GRACE KARIN Women’s Long Sleeve See Through Mesh is available now.

