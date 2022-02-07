Avery Pohl Discusses Esme’s Biological Father on ‘General Hospital’

Avery Pohl, who played Esme Prince on General Hospital, joined the cast in the summer of 2021.

Because she was a new face in Port Charles, many things about her were unknown to the public, and some aspects of her life remain a mystery to viewers.

While it was revealed that Esme was adopted, fans have been left wondering who her biological father is.

Pohl recently voiced her opinions on the subject.

There have been several theories as to who Esme’s biological father is from Port Charles.

One of the more popular theories is that Esme’s father, Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), is a convicted serial killer.

Ryan is currently incarcerated at Spring Ridge Correctional Center, where Esme is completing her internship.

She appears to be enamored with him, and given her villainous tendencies, many fans believe Esme could be Ryan’s daughter.

Esme could also be the daughter of Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Silas Clay (Michael Easton), according to some fans.

In the 1990s, Ava and Silas had an affair that resulted in the birth of their daughter, Kiki Jerome.

There are rumors that Ava and Silas had a second child, which would explain why Esme preferred to refer to Kiki by her given name, Lauren.

Esme could be a child of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), according to another theory.

Sonny and Lily Rivera married in the 1990s, and she even had a child.

Lily died in a car accident later, but some fans believe the baby survived and grew up to be Esme Prince.

To keep Ava and Nikolas apart, Esme has brought in the big guns.

Pohl was asked about Esme’s biological father during an appearance on the podcast The Chat in January.

Pohl, on the other hand, couldn’t reveal too much about her character’s family, and she admitted that she still doesn’t know a lot about her character’s family.

“I believe our screenwriters and directors have hinted at who they want Esme’s parents to be,” she said.

“However, I believe Esme is a unique case because…

