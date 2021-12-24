Avril Lavigne Is Making a Film Based on Her Hit Song “Sk8er Boi”

Avril Lavigne Is Making a Movie Based on Her Hit Song “Sk8er Boi”

With the smash singles “Sk8er Boi” and “Complicated,” Avril Lavigne exploded onto the music scene in 2002. “Sk8er Boi” told a classic Romeo andamp; Juliet story about two lovers who weren’t meant to be together.

Lavigne now plans to adapt the story for the big screen.

Avril Lavigne was a teen singer on the verge of breaking through in 2002.

Her debut album Let Go’s first single “Complicated” demonstrated that she was a force to be reckoned with, able to seamlessly blend elements of pop and rock into her music.

The song eventually reached No. 1 on the charts.

The song is ranked No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

With “Sk8er Boi,” she proved herself to be a pop-punk princess to be reckoned with.

The song was her second top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in as many weeks.

“He was a boy She was a girl Can I make it any more obvious?” has become an unforgettable part of music history in the years since.

Lavigne appeared on iHeartRadio’s She Is the Voice podcast in December 2021 to discuss her music, career, and more.

She even revealed that when her debut album, “Sk8er Boi,” turns 20 in 2022, she has big plans for it.

“With it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows,” she said.

“As a result, I’m actually going to make a film out of this song and take it to the next level.”

Lavigne remained tight-lipped about the project.

She did, however, elaborate on the song’s inspiration and how she went about writing one of the most memorable pop-punk songs of the 2000s.

“The preppy girl is too cool for the skater boy,” she explained.

“But then, five years later, she’s feeding the baby on her own and wishing she’d followed her heart instead of trying to meet society’s expectations.”

Since releasing “Sk8er Boi,” Lavigne has gone on to become one of the decade’s biggest new stars.

Her second album, Under My Skin, was her first to reach the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, selling over one million copies.

