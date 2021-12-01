Avril Lavigne Reveals the Strange Story Behind Her Early “Dirty Rock Hair” Avril Lavigne Reveals the Surprising Story Behind Her “Dirty Rock Hair”

Avril Lavigne Reveals the Strange Story Behind Her Early “Dirty Rock Hair” Avril Lavigne Reveals the Surprising Story Behind Her Early “Dirty Rock Hair”

Avril Lavigne marched to the beat of her own drum—because she was the only one in the band! “I could’ve had more help,” she says of her iconic early-aughts style.

It’s not complicated; Avril Lavigne has always been her own person.

The “Sk8er Boi” singer spoke to Nylon about her early career nearly 20 years after dominating the pop-punk music space.

The 37-year-old, who was known for her baggy jeans, long ties, and straight greasy hair at the time, said she wouldn’t change a thing about her appearance.

“There’s nothing I’d change,” the December cover star told the publication.

“I do think some things are amusing when I look back.”

I didn’t have a stylist, so I lived in my suitcase for a year, wearing the same clothes over and over.

I didn’t have any makeup or hairstylists.

Straight, dirty, rock hair was exactly how I looked.

But it’s also how I came to be who I am.”

Even though Avril does not regret remaining true to herself, she does wonder why her team allowed her to do so many things on her own.

“At first, I would fly, rent a car, load my suitcase into the car, and drive my ass to wherever I needed to go,” she explained.

“Now that I think about it, why didn’t the label or the managers at the time say, ‘Maybe she should have a hair and makeup person on the road to assist her with her blow-dryer or give her a clothing rack to choose from?'”

“That’s the stuff I look back on and think, ‘I could’ve used more help,'” she continued.

Avril is currently enjoying her career and even having a little fun on TikTok with one of her biggest hits.

However, the music industry has always been fraught with difficulties.

“It’s always been a fight,” the singer of “Girlfriend” said.

“I’m fighting for the right to make the music I want to make.”

I’m fighting for the right to dress how I want.

I’m battling to get things the way I want them.

However, it is, without a doubt, work.

There is nothing simple about what I do.

I’m not even sure what I went through.”

One thing she enjoys doing on her own these days is managing her social media accounts.

“I can’t enlist the help of others…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Avril Lavigne Reveals the Strange Story Behind Her Early “Dirty Rock Hair” Avril Lavigne Reveals the Surprising Story Behind Her “Dirty Rock Hair”

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async wpcc-script async wpcc-script async <p>[wpcc-script async>

Avril Lavigne Shares the Surprising Story Behind Her Early “Dirty Rock Hair”