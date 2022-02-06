Awkwafina Addresses the “Blaccent” Debate and Resigns from Twitter

Awkwafina Responds to the “Blaccent” Debate and Resigns from Twitter

After reflecting on a years-long controversy over her alleged “Blaccent,” Awkwafina has announced her departure from Twitter, referring to the social media platform as an “ingrown toenail.”

Awkwafina has addressed her “Blaccent” controversy by removing herself from Twitter, where she has received the most backlash.

On Saturday, February 8, the Golden Globe-winning comedy actress, comedian rapper, and star of the hit films Crazy Rich Asians and Oceans 8, as well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, announced her departure from social media.

5, after years of being accused of cultural appropriation and using African American Vernacular English (AAVE) in her music and some of her films.

According to Awkwafina’s therapist, “I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter.”

“Thank you, my fans, for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you.”

I apologize if I ever let you down in any way.

You’ll always be in my heart.”

“I’m retiring from Twitter’s ingrown toenail,” the 33-year-old actress continued.

I’m not quitting anything else, even if I wanted to, and I’m not a fugitive for drunkenly hitting someone with a shoehorn.

I’m also available on any other social media sites that don’t tell you to commit suicide!”

“There is a sociopolitical context to everything,” Awkwafina, who is still active on Instagram, wrote in her first published Twitter post in two years, “especially the historical context of the African American community in this country.”

It is a group that has historically and routinely seen their culture stolen, exploited, and appropriated by the *dominant culture* for monetary gain without acknowledgement or respect for where those roots come from, the pioneers of its beginnings, and the artists who perfected and mastered the craft.”

“It is a problem we still see today — though some may dismiss it as a convoluted mixture of the ‘internet TikTok slang generation’ that liberally uses AAVE, to add that hip hop — a genre of music that is ubiquitous and beloved across the country — has now anchored itself as a mainstream genre in music history,” the comedian, whose real name is Nora Lum, continued.

In life, there’s linguistic acculturation, immigrant acculturation, and so on.

Awkwafina Addresses “Blaccent” Controversy and Quits Twitter