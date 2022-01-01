When Onscreen Kisses Go Wrong, You Get Awkward Exes, Runny Noses, and Tuna Sandwiches.

When Onscreen Kisses Go Wrong, It Leads to Awkward Exes, Runny Noses, and Tuna Sandwiches.

This kiss, this kiss…it’s a little unappealing.

Celebrity make-out sessions may be the stuff of movie magic, but they can be incredibly awkward offscreen.

Even good people are subjected to bad kisses from time to time.

Tongue placement, dry lips, and the lingering effects of a bad lunch must all be considered.

Simply put, the magic doesn’t happen every time you press your lips together.

And finding that ineffable chemistry on set can be made even more difficult by a variety of other factors, such as a poorly timed cold, an unfortunate craft services menu, or the possibility that your make-out partner is your former partner partner, which is a common occurrence in Hollywood, where stars frequently date coworkers.

Which may explain why, for every person who marvels at how lucky they are to make a living getting up close and personal with their attractive costars, a dozen or more complain about how uncomfortable the whole set-up is, and how different it feels from how it appears onscreen.

Take it from rom-com queen Kate Hudson, who knows a thing or two about movie make-out.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve had the best kissers,” she admitted to Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast.

Her love stories in movies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars are the stuff of fanfic fantasies.

Even Andie Anderson’s Benjamin Barry, Matthew McConaughey, failed to pass muster.

“It’s like snot or wind every time I kiss McConaughey,” she said.

“Like when we were kissing in the ocean at the end of Fool’s Gold, and we had the plane crash, and he was just covered in snot.”

Okay, fine, fine—we get it.

“OK, so here’s the scenario: You’re in the middle of the ocean,” McConaughey explained to Yahoo! Entertainment.

“On ‘Action,’ you dive underwater and surface gasping for air.

You’re relieved to be alive, so you exchange glances and swim towards one another, and…

