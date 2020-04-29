Awkward! Kourtney Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Disagree Over Christmas Morning Plans on KUWTK

Who will win Christmas morning?

In this clip from Thursday’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner butt heads over where Christmas morning should be held. While the Poosh.com founder has graciously taken over the family’s annual Christmas Eve party, she maintains that—per tradition—Christmas morning be held at her place.

Yet, her billionaire sister feels it’s time to shake things up.

“I’m so happy Kourtney decided to host Christmas Eve, but they’re still deciding where they want to spend Christmas morning,” Kris Jenner laments in a confessional. “It’s gonna be interesting. It’s like the battle of the Christmas mornings, who’s gonna win?”

During party planning, Kris and her girls sign off on Kourtney’s “homey,” Ralph Lauren-esque theme for Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, it doesn’t take long for the sisters to become divided over the December 25th plan.

“Kourtney’s not giving this up,” Kim Kardashian relays to Kylie.

“It really means a lot to me and I would love to keep it at my house,” the mother of three explains. “More than the party, I don’t care to have the party at my house, but I’m happy to if you guys want it there.”

Despite Kourtney’s explanation, Kylie reveals that she still plans to have Christmas morning at her home and will meet them all later. Why? Because she wants daughter Stormi Webster to experience Santa Claus coming to the house!

“It just doesn’t make sense that Santa only goes to Kourtney’s house,” the lip kit mogul expresses. “The best part about Christmas morning for me growing up was Santa visits your house…I just want that for Stormi.”

Following this explanation, Khloe Kardashian remains unconvinced as she wants to spend Christmas morning with the whole family.

“For me, for selfish reasons, it’s just me and True [Thompson]. So, I’m like, big ol’ family,” the Good American mogul adds.

As Kylie defends that she’s in a similar situation, Khloe retorts by reminding the Kylie Cosmetics boss that she has “12 million friends.”

“Santa visits our house, that’s what it’s going to be,” Kylie concludes.

