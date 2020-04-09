Awkward! Watch Nikki Bella’s Dad Grill Artem Chigvintsev About Their Relationship

Can Artem Chigvintsev handle Nikki Bella‘s “smart-ass” dad?

In this exclusive clip from Thursday’s all-new Total Bellas, Nikki and sister Brie Bella reunite with their estranged father, Jon Garcia. And, if this meet-up isn’t already nerve-wracking enough, this marks the first time Artem has met Jon.

“I just feel like, I’m in the time zone right now and I don’t know, it’s just…my dad’s the biggest smart-ass ever,” Nikki nervously states in a confessional. “It’s kind of where I get my no filter from. And he also loves to give people a hard time and, sometimes, people don’t know how to take that.”

Thus, it isn’t surprising to see Jon grilling Artem about whether his relationship with Nikki is “real.”

“Your relationship with her, is it real?” the Bella Twins’ dad asks the former Dancing With the Stars pro.

“What do you mean? Of course, it’s real,” a confused Artem responds while helping bring Jon’s things inside.

According to Jon, he only wants “happiness” and “something real” for his daughter. Unsurprisingly, Artem assures Jon that he too wants those things for Nikki.

“I know how Artem is, and he’s just so sensitive, I’m just kind of nervous on how they’re gonna connect,” Nikki adds later on.

Thankfully, after the quick heart-to-heart, Artem and Jon hug it out. “Did you guys just hug?” a stunned Nikki inquires.

“Yeah, he’s gonna stroke my back in the shower too,” Jon quips in response. “We’re gonna bond a little bit.”

Watch the scene play out for yourself in the exclusive clip above.