Ayanna Mackins credits her weight loss journey to a co-star on ‘The Challenge.’

Ayanna Mackins attributes her weight loss journey to a co-star on ‘The Challenge.’

Three-time competitor Ayanna Mackins returned for The Challenge: All Stars 2 after a 15-year hiatus, proving she still had what it took.

In an Instagram post following the season, Ayanna revealed that she had lost nearly 30 pounds and thanked a co-star for motivating her.

Darrell Taylor, fresh off his second-place finish in The Challenge: All Stars 1, returned to the spinoff for the following season.

He got off to a fast start, winning two of the first four daily missions and earning the right to nominate competitors for eviction.

Darrell is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the history of the Challenge.

During the after show for ‘The Challenge 37,’ Darrell Taylor and Emy Alupei had a heated exchange.

Darrell also teamed up with The Inferno 3 champion Janelle Casaneve, with whom he’ll be competing the rest of the way, and the two aren’t on anyone’s radar.

Ayanna Mackins, a three-time competitor, returned after a 15-year hiatus and immediately demonstrated her will to win with an impressive elimination performance.

Katie Doyle (Cooley) has been sent home since then, but she is still on her way out.

Darrell and Ayanna had never competed on a season of The Challenge together before All Stars 2.

While it’s unclear how close their friendship grew in the house, he allegedly gave her advice that helped her lose weight.

Ayanna explained in a 2021 post accompanied by a selfie of herself in workout clothes that she considered health to be the “best gift you can give yourself,” especially when facing adversity.

Ayanna running across the water is still the most impressive thing that has ever happened on @ChallengeMTV. We need her back.

She went on to say that since September, she has lost 28 pounds.

The reality star said it’s “dedicated” to Darrell, who “looked me in the eye and said it’s possible,” as well as thanking him for his compassion and “the gift.”

Kendal Darnell and Spies, Lies, are among the Challenge’s other stars.

