Ayesha Curry Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her a “Real Life Farm Animal”

When it comes to shutting down trolls, Ayesha Curry is the greatest of all time.

Currently on a much-deserved vacation in Cabo San Lucas with husband Stephen Curry, the cookbook author has been giving fans serious travel envy with her relaxing poolside snaps. (Meanwhile, the NBA superstar shared some seriously sexy snaps of his wife straddling him: “Vacation vibes with my one and only.”) And while just about everyone chimed in with love for the couple and their bathing suit snaps—Gabrielle Union, Olivia Munn and Jeannie Mai among others—the claws came out for some Internet bullies, clearly raised in a barn. As one user commented, “Steph married to an actual real life farm animal.”

Of course, not afraid of a little bark, Ayesha was quick to blast the troll. “Yes,” she replied, “a GOAT I know.”

Indeed, the mom of three has solidified her status as clap back queen.

Last May, during an intimate conversation on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk, the 30-year-old sparked controversy for admitting that “ladies will always be lurking” around her husband.

Taking to Instagram to defend herself shortly after, Ayesha shared a snap of her throwing out a pair of Spanx. “I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity,” she wrote. “I am human. It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out. Seeing as how it’s mental health awareness month I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth. And that’s okay.”

“If what I’m not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they’re not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don’t play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it,” she continued. “If you get a chance to watch the actual RTT and not the headlines and rumors please do.”

Just weeks later, after sharing a sweet family snap on social media, a user asked if she was pregnant with baby no. 4. “Absolutely not LOL,” she responded. “My 30 lb son is just breaking my back in every photo.” Which, of course, beckoned the trolls. “If that kid is 30lbs he’s got some serious health issues going on,” weighed in one user. But the chef was quick to fire back: “Excuse you? No. Just no.”

In fact, even son Canon Curry doesn’t have time for anyone questioning his family. In an adorable video posted to mom’s Instagram, the 19-month-old can be seen squealing “bye” when asked “what do we say to the haters?”

A message we can all get behind.