Ayesha Curry Straddles Stephen Curry in Sexy Vacation Photo

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are turning up the heat during this vacation.

The 31-year-old basketball star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of himself enjoying some fun in the sun with his 30-year-old wife. The sexy snap showed the athlete holding the cookbook author close as she wrapped her legs around his waist and licked his forehead.

“Vacation vibes with my one and only,” he captioned the pic. “Like dat!”

Although, Ayesha had a few thoughts on her hubby’s post.

“You coulda at least popped a filter on this,” she wrote in the comments section. “I love you though.”

According to Ayesha’s Instagram account, the couple appears to be spending time in Cabo San Lucas. During the trip, the celebrities enjoyed everything from kayaking and whale watching to golfing and singing. They even sat down for a tasting.

They also made time to wish each other a happy Valentine’s Day.

“Chooch I LOVE YOU. Nothing more needs to be said,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram. “You’re my everything. All of the things, always. Feeling blessed that we get to breathe the same air every day and exist together. I’ll never take it for granted. Thank you for being silly with me, laughing with me, loving with me and sometimes for me. I’m a movement by myself but we’re a force when we’re together. Know what I mean? See what I did there? luh you.”

Still, it looks like Ayesha and Stephen are getting a little homesick. The stars are proud parents to three children—Riley, Ryan and Canon—and seem to be missing their little ones.

“I’m having a blast w my love and the Curry crew but can’t wait to get back home to my baby boy and the girls!” Ayesha wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Canon. “I mean … this face?! He just snatches my wig and my heart every time.”

Until then, enjoy the rest of the trip you two!