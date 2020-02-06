Babies First Look: Netflix’s New Show Explores the “Ultimate Mystery” of Child Development

You haven’t seen babies like this before.

After tackling dogs, cheerleading, makeovers and oodles of food shows, Netflix has turned its attention to children and E! News has your first look at the aptly titled Babies.

“Babies are the ultimate mystery,” a voiceover says in the trailer, below. “They are much more complex than we ever thought.”

The new docu-series follows 15 international families that were filmed over the course of a year (the docu-series itself was filmed over the course of three years). The series explores the everything related to, well, babies, from helpless newborn to independent toddler.

“This series showcases incredible, groundbreaking science revealing the developmental leaps and bounds babies go through in the first year of life while capturing the personal and emotional journey of the family as a whole,” Jane Root, executive producer of Babies and founder and CEO of Nutopia.

“For many of the parents on the team both in front and behind the camera this has been one of the rewarding and insightful project to be a part of,” Root concluded.

The show incorporates scientific research, as well as scientists sharing their personal journeys of discovery into the infant mind. The show explores major milestones of development, from the first bond a baby shares with its parents to feeding, sleeping through the night, crawling, speaking and first steps.

The series features Rebecca Spencer from UMASS, Amherst and her study on the importance of naps for learning; Michael Georgieff, University of Minnesota, and his work linking iron and other micronutrients to babies’ forming memories; Professor Ruth Feldman, IDC, Herzliya, Israel, and her discovery that the surge in the bonding hormone that occurs in new mothers can also take place in men; and Professor Susan Lynch, University of California, San Francisco, who discovered that babies living with dogs and cat are better protected from developing asthma and allergies.

Nutopia Production is behind Babies for Netflix. Nutopia’s recent credits include The Last Czars for Netflix, One Strange Rock for National Geographic and PBS’s How We Got To Now.

Babies drops on Friday, Feb. 21 on Netflix.