Babies should not be allowed in the workplace; the thought of colleagues baring their boobs to breastfeed makes me sick.

Babies should not be allowed in the workplace; the thought of coworkers baring their boobs to breastfeed makes me sick.

Stella Creasy, a member of Parliament, recently caused a stir in Parliament when she was chastised for bringing her three-month-old son Pip to a House of Commons debate.

The 44-year-old working mother received an email chastising her for breaking the chamber’s rules about bringing children in.

In this article, we speak with two mothers about whether or not there is ever a place for babies in the workplace.

Nikki Watkins agrees.

Nikki, a mother of two, is a Contributing Editor for Fab Daily.

Wilf, four, and two-year-old Jasper live with her in Tamworth, Staffs, with her husband Simon, 42, an artwork technician.

According to Nikki,

“Common sense is conspicuously absent from this discussion.”

Stella’s child is a tiny newborn, not a wailing toddler who is causing chaos and tipping over benches.

“If Pip started crying, it would be a muffled mew that the adults in the room could handle – not as loud as the usual booing and shouting in the Commons.”

“And don’t forget that the number one reason a mother might need to bring her baby to work is that many babies are breastfed exclusively at this age.”

If a woman has an important meeting, she may be unable to leave the baby with a babysitter or even her partner because the milk follows her.

Even at 12 weeks, your baby still feels delicate and priceless.

“A parent may not want to leave their child with a babysitter, and nurseries usually don’t accept babies until they are three months old.”

“I understand that many mothers are unable to bring their children to work, so Stella arguing to bring her precious son into the Commons may be irritating.”

“However, she has sparked a debate that, more importantly, has sparked a larger discussion about mothers in the workplace.”

“For example, a few “keeping in touch days” – when a new parent and her employer agree to return to work for up to ten days during their maternity or adoption leave – could help a lot of women stay on track with their careers.”

“At the end of the day, bringing a baby to work isn’t unprofessional; it’s impressive.”

Who else on the team could change a nappy while also having a tense discussion about a pay raise?

“By bringing their “baby on board,” women are demonstrating that they do not want to become another statistic – one out of every five women does not return to work after having children.”

And what a travesty it is.

“Workplaces must find ways to assist mothers who may need to bring their children to work…

