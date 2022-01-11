Baby Bump Photos from the ‘Bachelor’: See the Reality Stars’ Pregnancy Photos

Baby Bumps on the ‘Bachelor’: See the Reality Stars’ Pregnancy Photos

Jenna Cooper, Lauren Burnham, and other Bachelor alums have shared adorable photos of their baby bumps throughout the year.

Alessi, her daughter with Arie Luyendyk Jr., was born in May 2019 to the Shades of Rose creator.

Burnham kept a six-month diary of her pregnancy progress before giving birth to their baby girl.

In March 2019, the Virginia native wrote on Instagram, “I’m 30 weeks old and the size of a zucchini!”

“Let me tell you, it’s been a busy day in here.”

Mom took me to the doctor this morning for a checkup, and my little heart rate is 150 beats per minute.

Did you know that my current vision is 20400? I’m still wearing some thick glasses in here, but my eyesight is improving every day.”

“I’m getting bigger as usual, and Mom has been as well,” Burnham said at the time.

She’s put on three pounds in the last two weeks, and we’re both in great shape!”

The fashion designer reflected on that time in her life in July 2020.

Burnham told Us Weekly exclusively about the end of her pregnancy, “It was really difficult.”

“I couldn’t even breathe or speak because I was gasping for air.

I think I just ate way too much ice cream, and as a result, I put on a lot more weight than I should have, which made things a lot more difficult for me.

As a result, I won’t do it again.”

Cooper, meanwhile, revealed in January 2020 that she and her boyfriend, Karl Hudson IV, were expecting a child.

“I hope you inherit your father’s thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious,” she captioned her baby bump debut on Instagram at the time.

“I hope you are able to ignore the world’s negativity and always stand up for yourself.”

I pray that you love Jesus with all of your heart and that you never forget how unique you are.

In a few months, we’ll see each other again.”

Four months later, Presley arrived.

“We can’t even describe the overwhelming love and happiness we feel meeting our little sunshine!” the baby’s proud parents said in a statement to Us in May 2020. “We are so grateful for everyone’s support, and can’t wait to share more fun updates.”

