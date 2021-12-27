Baby Bumps from ‘The Challenge’: Check Out the MTV Stars’ Pregnancy Photos

MTV Stars’ Pregnancy Pics from ‘The Challenge’

Camila Nakagawa, Cheyenne Floyd, and other Challenge contestants have chronicled their pregnancy journeys over the years.

She announced her pregnancy with her first child in February.

“No words,” she captioned her first photo of herself with her baby bump at the time.

Kai, the MTV personality’s son, arrived five months later.

“Baby Kai is absolutely in love with his nursery,” she exclaimed as she gave Us Weekly an exclusive look inside the infant’s room.

Having a special space for him to feel safe in during the [coronavirus]pandemic had its challenges, and having a special space for him to feel safe in was a must.

Despite the fact that I am not a decorator, I simply wanted to create a gender-neutral space that we could adapt to his personality as the years passed while incorporating some natural elements.”

At the time, Nakagawa added that she was looking forward to going on “all the adventures” with her baby boy.

Floyd welcomed her daughter, Ryder, in April 2017 — but the newborn’s father, Cory Wharton, didn’t learn he was the father until six months later.

Cory is nothing short of an amazing father,” the Los Angeles native wrote alongside their first family photo in December 2017.

We are so fortunate to be coparenting Mooch, and I couldn’t ask for a better father for my princess.

“Of the two of us, our daughter is the best.”

“I want to thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother,” Wharton wrote in a separate post.

I’m looking forward to coparenting with you and showering all of Ryder’s love.

I’m so excited to watch you grow up and be there for you every step of the way, Moochie!!!”

In April 2020, the Ex on the Beach alum welcomed her daughter Mila with Taylor Selfridge.

From Amanda Garcia to Melissa Reeves, keep scrolling to see more Challenge stars flaunting their baby bumps over the years.

