Baby Fever Quotes by Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa

Quotes by Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa on Having Children and Baby Fever

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have been open about their plans to expand their family.

In October 2021, the Flip or Flop star married a real estate agent in California, with the groom’s children in attendance.

(With his ex-wife Christina Haack, the HGTV personality has a daughter Taylor and a son Brayden.)

“Tarek treated me like a wife from the beginning, and he was so supportive of me being a stepmom to the kids right away,” the Selling Sunsetstar wrote on Instagram after the ceremony.

“Because these children are truly everything to us, we decided to say our vows first to them and then to each other.”

This is only a portion of what I said to the kids, but I meant every word of it: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was fully committed to you as well.

I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to be your bonus mother.

Thank you for allowing me to love your father wholeheartedly.

I adore you both more than you can imagine.”

El Moussa’s eldest made a toast at their rehearsal dinner, joking about Young’s initial reaction to her father’s “chicken legs,” writing, “Toast turned into a roast real quick.”

Since they started dating in 2019, the author’s wife has maintained a close relationship with his children.

Young also speaks to Haack on a “daily” basis while they coparent the children.

In April 2021, the former Playboy model told Us Weekly exclusively, “They’re the most important thing in the world to all of us.”

“As long as the kids are content, we’re all content.”

… They look up to me as their extra mom.

They are devoted to me.

“I’m in love with them.”

“They already had a routine,” Young said at the time, explaining that bonding with them was “challenging” at first due to their age.

After the fact, I walked in.

So, just sort of fitting into their lives, not being too strict or just kind of setting those boundaries and rules and.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s Quotes About Having Kids, Baby Fever