Bachelor in Paradise’s Jenna Cooper is Pregnant With Her First Child

Jenna Cooper is expecting her first child!

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum is sharing some exciting news with the rest of the Bachelor Nation this morning when she announced she was expecting her first child.

Taking to Instagram to share the amazing news, Cooper wrote, “Dear Baby, I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible. I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I’ll be there supporting you the whole way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing.”

“I hope you get your daddy’s thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself,” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself cradling her baby bump. “I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are. See you in a few months. Love, Mommy.”

The 30-year-old also shared an adorable picture of her pet pig in front of a sign that read, “I’m going to be a pig sister! May 2020.”

So, there you have it, the former BiP contestant will be welcome her little bundle of joy into the world this spring.

And if you’re wondering who the lucky man is that’s going through this journey into parenthood with her, Cooper posted about him earlier this month. In a reply to a comment on her pregnancy announcement post, she also wrote, “I actually just posted about him the other day haha we have been together for a while, but finally read to share everything.”

Alongside a series of pictures of her and her beau, Cooper wrote, “Well, here is your morning news. I kept wanting to share this with you, but it’s hard when there are people out there who have made it their goal to make sure I can’t be happy. I had a fear about how social media can destroy what I love..but this is a huge part of my life, and I think it’s about time I let you in all the way.”

She added, “Soo this is Karl. I met him a year ago, and now I can’t imagine my life without him. He has shown me what it’s like to be with a real man. With real morals. And with an unselfish and loving heart, and I’m never going back.”

The former BiP contestant continued to gush about her new beau, writing, “[He’s] the one who didn’t care what show I was on, what drama was made up about me, or how many broken pieces of my heart he had to glue back together […] He makes me feel safe, and beautiful, and calm. For once my anxiety has shared to fade. He is so special to me, and I feel lucky to be able to love him every day.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!