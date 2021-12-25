Bachelor Nation Couples Enjoy Their First Christmas Together

Bachelor Nation Couples Have a Merry Christmas Together for the First Time

After several Bachelor Nation stars found love this year on the ABC franchise, many are gearing up for a special holiday season with their newfound partners.

Michelle Young captioned an Instagram photo with fiancéNayte Olukoya and Santa Claus on Saturday, December 25, days after the couple’s romantic Bachelorette engagement aired. “Santa brought my Christmas present a little early this year Although he may be regretting it after Nayte REQUESTED to sit on his lap,” she wrote.

“Have a Merry Christmas, Y’all!”

After getting their photos taken with Santa, the elementary school teacher, 28, and the Canada native, 27, celebrated quietly in her hometown of Minneapolis.

“We’ve got the boys, we’ve got their cup-cups,” Young captioned a video of her fiancé feeding their dogs, Percy and Chief, in the car before taking them for a walk around town on Saturday.

The couple gushed about their future plans and starting a life together shortly after the Bradley University alum accepted a proposal from the Texas resident during the season finale on Tuesday, December 21.

After the finale, Olukoya told Us Weekly exclusively, “We’re thinking summertime.”

“We’ll put it that way in the near future.”

While they’ve already started planning their wedding, the former Bachelorette contestant revealed on After the Final Rose that he’ll be moving to his love’s hometown of Minnesota in a few months and that they’ve already begun house hunting.

“We’re exhausted but ecstatic, pumped up on adrenaline, and just glad to be out in the open.”

“Just do small things,” Michelle told Us. “I think we’re both really excited to walk through the airport together.”

“It’s something that’s been on my mind.

We’ll finally be able to do it today.”

Olukoya, for his part, agreed with his fiancée, saying that the couple is ready to embrace the “little things” as a couple before teasing their holiday plans: “We’re definitely visiting family.”

We’ll be bouncing around a lot, but it’ll be fun.”

The Bachelorette season 18 couple isn’t the only franchise couple to enjoy the spotlight.

