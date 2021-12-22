Clayton Echard’s ‘After the Final Rose’ Mean Tweets Segment Is ‘Bogus,’ According to Bachelor Nation.

Clayton Echard’s ‘After the Final Rose’ Mean Tweets Segment Is Criticized by Bachelor Nation: This Is ‘Bogus’

Ivan Hall and other members of Bachelor Nation chastised ABC executives for airing a Mean Tweets segment on Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelor.

During The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, Kaitlyn Bristowe, host of The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, “address[ed]the elephant in the room” by having the 28-year-old former professional football player read some of the “mixed reactions” to his season 26 appointment.

“I thought there’s nothing like facing your haters head on,” the 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum explained her decision.

“I chose a few of the most intriguing comments.”

One Twitter user wondered, “How did they find 30 women desperate enough to date this guy?”

Another wrote, “Roses are red, violets are blue, Clayton is the Bachelor, and I just puked in my mouth.”

Clayton said after deftly reading the tweets, “Listen, I read and see everything, so that was pretty PG compared to some of the things I’ve read.”

According to news released in September, the Missouri native, who competed for Michelle Young’s heart on season 18 of The Bachelorette, will appear on ABC’s show in 2022.

Three months later, Kaitlyn explained to Us Weekly why she thinks fans are having a hard time accepting the retired NFL player.

“If you’re going to make him the Bachelor, you’ve got to show us more of him and why he’s our next Bachelor,” I kept thinking.

Because, if we’re watching, we’re rooting for Rodney [Mathews] [to win the Bachelor]— someone with whom we’re like, ‘Whoa, we fell in love with that person, and we’re rooting for them to find love,'” he explained on Tuesday.

“We were like, ‘What? Oh, OK.’ Now we’re rooting for Clayton, but we don’t know much about him.”

“This guy, Clayton, is one of the most sensitive, in tune with his emotions kind of people I’ve ever met,” said the “Off the Vine” podcast host, adding that his season would be “really great.”

That, I believe, will result in an excellent Bachelor.

It will be extremely difficult for him due to his sensitive and emotional nature.

That, on the other hand, is a fantastic idea.

