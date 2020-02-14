Bachelor Nation Is Not Having Peter Weber’s Ghost Parody

During the Oscars, ABC dropped a little something for Bachelor Nation. The new commercial for The Bachelor featured a shirtless Peter Weber making pottery, a classic scene from the movie Ghost. It’s considered one of cinema’s most romantic scenes…when done by Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze. When done by Peter Weber and several sets of grabby hands? Seems not so much to most viewers.

Seems not even Whoopi Goldberg‘s surprise cameo saying, “Peter, you in danger, boy,” could win over members of Bachelor Nation.

“Who signed off on this,” @MichaelaOkla tweeted.

Others employed a variety of GIFs, including many of Dan Levy and Catherine O’Hara from Schitt’s Creek, to express their confusion and dislike.

While another Twitter user pointed out something that could also explain why viewers weren’t keen on the commercial: “Is anyone on the show even OLD enough to have seen Ghost?” @bibliofile88 asked.

The commercial hits home the fact that the contestants are all still fighting for Peter’s attention. The reality star has come under fire from critics regarding all the drama on the show.

“I’m definitely getting some tough skin now,” he recently told E! News. “But I just…I understand that there’s a lot of drama right now and things are kind of crazy, but I do think it’s a little…it’s too bad a lot of the criticism and a lot of hate that’s kind of been kind of coming out.”

Instead, Peter said he wants people to focus on the positive aspects.

“I just think there’s no place for that and there’s too much of that right now, and I wish that people could more focus on spreading love and just more positivity and not so much negative stuff, because again, we’re just we’re all human, and I know there’s a lot of opinions about a lot of the women on the show, a lot of opinions about me,” he said.

