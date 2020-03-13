Bachelor Nation Is Now Shipping Nick Viall and Kelley Flanagan

What’s going on with Kelley Flanagan and Nick Viall? That’s the question fans are asking.

The reality stars sparked dating rumors after Viall posted a picture of the duo to Instagram on Thursday.

“She’s not with Peter [Weber],” he captioned the image.

Neither Flanagan nor Viall have commented on the speculation. However, it looks like Bachelor Nation is totally here for it.

“OMG DATE,” Bachelor in Paradise‘s Dean Unglert wrote in the comments section.

“Wow! I’m kind of liking this,” The Bachelor‘s Hannah Ann Sluss agreed.

“Here for it,” The Bachelor‘s Alayah Benavidez added.

Even Chris Harrison seemed to be doing some shipping.

“Loved seeing you guys get so cozy last night,” he added. “Here for it.”

Viall and Flanagan attended a Los Angeles launch party for Harrison’s Seagram Tropical Rosé earlier this week. There, the Chicago attorney set the record straight on another romance rumor, this time involving Weber.

“I promise I’m not dating Peter,” she told E! News. “I’m not dating Peter.”

Fans wondered whether Weber and Flanagan had reunited after she was spotted in the audience at The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.

However, Harrison told David Spade Flanagan was a “red herring [and]little Easter egg we threw out there for Bachelor Nation.” Even Flanagan told E! News she didn’t know why she was invited.

Viewers met Flanagan on Weber’s season of The Bachelor. However, she was eliminated week six. As for Viall, he was introduced on Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelorette and went on to appear on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season of The Bachelorette. He was one of the final two suitors both times. He also starred on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise and handed out the roses on the 21st season of The Bachelor.