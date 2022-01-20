Bachelor Nation Stars Who Made Best Friends on Set

Bachelor Nation’s Best Friends on the Shows

Andi Dorfman, Sean Lowe, Hannah Brown, and Colton Underwood had varying degrees of success finding love on the Bachelor franchise, but one thing they all have in common is that they met lifelong friends while on the reality shows.

In July 2019, the author of First Time explained his relationship with ex-girlfriend Becca Kufrin and her fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen.

“She and Garrett just moved to San Diego recently,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

“I’m hosting a party next week, and I invited her and Garrett.”

I’m close friends with both of them.

They’re incredible people.”

The Bachelor, according to Underwood, brings contestants together on a deeper level.

“I just think there’s a dynamic after the show that not many people are aware of,” he explained.

“You just go through something unique, and Garrett and I got along swimmingly.”

So it’s just a friendly relationship?”

Becca Tilley remained friends with JoJo Fletcher, to the point where the former Bachelorette asked her bestie to be a bridesmaid in her wedding to Jordan Rodgers.

“She was just in town to look for a wedding dress,” Tilley told Us exclusively in September 2019.

The Cash Pad star then went into detail about her experience.

“I had that experience,” she said.

“I’m not a teary-eyed person.”

That’s not my style, but I believe that when you try on a dress and it feels the most like you, you know it’s the one.”

Jade Roper and Carly Waddell, on the other hand, were friends before falling in love with Tanner Tolbert and Evan Bass, respectively.

As a result, when they became pregnant with their second child at the same time, they turned to each other for support.

In May 2019, the singer told Us exclusively, “I called her and we had just done a podcast and we were together and I think I peed, like, four times a day.”

“And I was like, ‘Why am I peeing so much when you’re not pregnant?’ And [Jade] was like, ‘I don’t know.’

‘I think the universe is trying to tell you you’re pregnant.’

