Bachelor Nation’s Chris Bukowski and Katrina Badowski Spark Romance Rumors

Is there a new Bachelor Nation romance brewing?

Bachelor in Paradise star Chris Bukowski is fueling romance rumors with former Bachelor contestant, Katrina Badowski… again. The dynamic duo was spotted at JJ Lane and Kayla Hughes‘ Leap-Day wedding in Denver on Saturday.

For the special occasion, both Chris and Katrina appeared to attend the ceremony with each other.

“The Owskis,” the Bachelor star cheekily wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Chris striking a pose together. “Congrats @kayhughes9 and @jjhlane on your beautiful new life together!”

Naturally, people began speculating whether or not they were dating. However, a source tells E! News, they aren’t and simply decided to attend the wedding with each other because “they are both single.”

The source made it clear it was “not a date.”

Earlier this month, the two sparked relationship rumors after they were seen enjoying a dinner in Chicago on Valentine’s Day.

Of their nighttime outing, an onlooker told us that they were having a good time. But the eyewitness pointed out that they didn’t appear to be in a relationship.

“There wasn’t any obvious PDA outside of the typical conversation, jokes and laughing,” the eyewitness said at the time.

A separate insider also shared that they are simply pals.

“They’ve hung out before. They get along and really like each other but they’re not a couple,” the insider explained. “They are friends.”

Fans of Chris will recall that just two months ago, he and Katie Morton called off their engagement after becoming exclusive during Bachelor in Paradise.

“We’ve reached a point in our story where we agree it’s best to go our separate ways,” Chris shared in an Instagram post over the news. “We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that’s the base of our relationship, and it’s what is most natural for us.”

He added, “We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey—from Paradise to this moment.”

Katie also commented on her breakup during an interview with iHeartRadio’s Help! I Suck at Dating podcast.

“We had some good times when we would see each other, but it was few and far between,” she told co-hosts Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon. “I think it comes down to effort on both ends.”

Katrina appeared on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, which is currently still airing. She was sent home on the first night, unfortunately.