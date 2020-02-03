Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Reveal Their Secrets to Love After Paradise

Never underestimate the power of Paradise.

It’s hard to believe that it has been close to five months since viewers watched Dylan Barbour get down on one knee and propose to Hannah Godwin on Bachelor in Paradise. And while some couples from their season have since parted ways, these two are going into Valentine’s Day stronger than ever.

“I think we just effortlessly kind of care for one another,” Hannah shared with E! News exclusively when sharing the secrets to her romance. “I feel like we don’t really have arguments. We’re like, ‘Okay. If you’re struggling right now, let’s talk through it’ or ‘I don’t agree on this but here’s where my head’s at.’ We’re both not argumentative people in general so it works nicely for a relationship because we’re both very open-minded when it comes to different perspectives.”

Dylan added, “And we’re comfortable with what we do. The need to be in front of everything all the time isn’t there. We don’t really care.”

While Dylan continues working on the Vizer app in San Diego, Hannah is calling Los Angeles home as she grows her YouTube channel.

Before you call this relationship long distance, however, the two make it clear that they see each other all the time. In fact, they are together usually four days a week.

Instead of double dates, the pair agrees that they love spending quality time together by trying out new food and watching movies at home. They would love to go to dinner with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and they totally look up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“They’re just doing them,” Hannah explained to us before Dylan joked, “They don’t give a f–k.”

For those hoping for any and all wedding details, the couple says they are currently more excited for their surprise engagement party. At the same time, their special day may just include some familiar faces.

“Tyler Cameron definitely will be at the engagement party, which will be fun,” Dylan revealed. Hannah added, “We’re very early in the wedding stuff so who knows. I definitely made good friends so it’s a possibility.”

For now, quality time together is key. After all, Dylan can’t go longer than a week without seeing his leading lady.

“He listens to heartbreak pop every time I go on influencer trips,” Hannah joked. Dylan added, “I’m listening to Billie Eilish. There’s a playlist on Apple Music called heartbreak pop so I listen to that a lot. I look at photos of us too.”

If that’s not love, we give up!

The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC.