Bachelor Nation’s John Paul Jones Puts Connor Saeli in the Hot Seat Over Madison Prewett Rumors

Seriously, what’s really going on between Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett and Connor Saeli?

Prewett competed on The Bachelor season 24 and briefly dated its star, Peter Weber, after the finale earlier this year. Saeli competed on season 15 of The Bachelorette, which starred Hannah Brown, and season six of Bachelor in Paradise. Prewett and Saeli have been sparking romance rumors recently and he remained coy about them in an Instagram Live with his co-star Mike Johnson on Sunday. Saeli was grilled about the rumors again in an Instagram Live with co-star John Paul Jones, who expressed his approval.

Saeli laughed uncomfortably, saying, “Whaaat?” and trying to divert the conversation after Prewett was brought up.

“Wait Connor, we’re having a talk, man, what happened?” Jones said. “I remember her being very together and very purpose-driven. And not giving into some of the pressures I imagine would arise during the last couple episodes…she’s got her stuff together. She’s a catch, man. Proud of you. Anyway, dude, happy for you, that is awesome. I ship you guys, 100 percent.”

Watch the awkward conversation snippet below:

A source recently played down the romance rumors, telling E! News that Saeli had DMed Prewett with words of support after the Bachelor finale and that it was “purely platonic.”

The two have not commented on the exchange.