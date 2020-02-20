Bachelor Nation’s Krystal Nielson Explains “Conscious Separation” From Chris Randone

Krystal Nielson is setting the record straight on her “conscious separation” from Chris Randone.

The Bachelor in Paradise alumna explained the decision in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Nielson started off by thanking her followers for the support she’s received as she and Randone “navigate this new chapter.”

“We FaceTimed last night and were talking about how surreal the past couple years have been. And how LUCKY we are to have found one another,” Nielson wrote. “We knew that taking a ‘conscious separation’ would be difficult to explain to all of our supporters, friends and fans.. and we knew of the potential tabloid frenzy that would incur… but we care so deeply about one another that we were willing to take the risk, as WE feel that this is the right move for US.”

The health and fitness coach admitted the celebs “weren’t planning on saying anything” until they had “actually processed what this new ‘chapter’ actually IS.” But after “media outlets started reaching out to friends, family and other cast members with crazy rumors,” the duo felt the need to make a statement.

“Were we ready? No. Did we feel pressure? Absolutely,” Nielson continued. “Does it hurt to hear and read comments and judgments? Deeply. But we are choosing love and compassion over anger and fear.”

The reality star acknowledged “this isn’t conventional” and that “people are absolutely entitled to their opinions.” However, she claimed the two have “stunted” their growth by having “fear of disappointing and ‘failing’ others” and that they’ve neglected what they “need to thrive.”

“For me, this stems all the way back to my childhood and the need to please others in order to feel worthy of their love and acceptance,” Nielson explained. “But living a life to please others will only leave you empty and full of regrets.”

She then revealed that Randone left on Saturday to “begin an exciting adventure in Florida” and that she was “so proud of him for making big moves.” As for Nielson, she said she’s staying in San Diego with her dogs Wayne and Chucky. She claimed “we are open to where our heart calls us to be next.”

“In the past I’ve turned to bad habits to numb out the pain… but I now know, after extensive personal development this past year, that these pain bodies only harbor in us and continue to fester at a later time in life,” she continued. “And it’s not until we deal with it head-on that we can evolve, grow and become a better human being and soul. So we are both staying present, sitting in stillness and focusing on radical self-care, as we come from a place of love and compassion on how we can BEST support each other. Thank you , we love you.”

Nielson also addressed the separation on Instagram Stories.

“You know I, God, I just feel like I am just in this daze where, like, my life doesn’t feel like it’s my life,” she said while still wearing her ring. “It feels like I’m on a TV show and, like, watching something. You know, it’s just a lot.”

Nielson then acknowledged she “had never had a public relationship” before her relationship with Randone.

“The moment we first met and kissed and got engaged and got married was all publicized on television,” she said. “So, we’ve had so many of you be such rooters and supporters and we know that taking some time apart could be, you know, painful, but that’s how much we are rooting for one another and supporting one another in what each of us needs to do. I know that may look unconventional, but it is what it is. I think that each relationship can have its own rules and establish what works for them. But we are best friends that just have each other’s backs through and through.”

She even shared a picture from her FaceTime session with Randone that showed him smiling.

Randone and Nielson announced their mutual decision to separate on Saturday.

“Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” the two told BachelorNation.com. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Fans met Nielson on Arie Luyendyk Jr. ‘s season of The Bachelor and Randone, otherwise known as “Goose,” on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette. They then went on to appear on season five of Bachelor in Paradise, where they fell in love and got engaged. They then tied the knot in a televised ceremony in June 2019.

In fact, the Bachelor Nation members had recently discussed taking another big step.

“We’ve talked about starting a family. I’ve gotten off of birth control,” Nielson told Entertainment Tonight in August 2019, clarifying that they were “talking about, in the beginning of the year, starting to try for a family.”

Nielson and Randone aren’t the only Bachelor in Paradise stars to call it quits. Joe Amabile and Kendall Long and Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton have also recently ended their relationships.