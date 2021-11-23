Bachelor Nation’s Still-Rosy Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Relationship

See the Bachelor Nation Romances That Are Still Rosy After Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Split

The odds are even more stacked against Bachelor Nation couples now that Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have broken up.

Despite this, some couples continue to go the extra mile.

Find out who it is in the list below.

The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s fairytale has come to an end nearly a year after their dreamy TV engagement.

Her rep confirmed to E! News on Monday, Nov. 3, that the two reality stars are “no longer a couple.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Tayshia revealed that after moving across the country to live with Zac, she intends to stay in New York City.

While the cause of the breakup is unknown, the two appeared to be each other’s biggest supporters while running the NYC marathon in November.

Tayshia expressed her gratitude to her now-ex on Instagram, writing, “For Z, for running with me every step of the way.”

“Leading up to Sunday, she did dozens of interviews where she could have talked about her chronic kneeback pain or her inability to train due to her insane schedule, but instead she talked about her charity of choice, @worldvisionusa, and how grateful she was for all the support from family, friends, fans, and strangers,” he continued.

Excuses are a no-no for her.

She could have walked away at any point in the last four months, and her PR team would have handled it, but that’s not who she is.

She said she’d do something, and she did.”

While the news of their breakup surprised some fans, not all Bachelor Nation couples have had the same fate.

Just keep scrolling to see which couples are still together after meeting on TV!

Tayshia Adams met and fell in love with Zac Clark after stepping in to complete Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

The former Bachelorette lead-turned-co-host later revealed that their relationship has had its ups and downs following their engagement on the show.

In August 2021, she said on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast, “It’s hard to be in a new relationship and then kind of go away for a couple of weeks, you know what I mean? And this is me being real and honest.”

“I think after that,” she continued.

