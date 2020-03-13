Bachelor Superfan David Spade Will Make You LOL With His Hilarious Finale Recap

David Spade just might be our favorite Bachelor Nation member.

On Wednesday, The Bachelor superfan stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he gave host Jimmy Kimmel a hilarious recap of the hit ABC show’s dramatic season finale and Peter Weber‘s shocking decision.

“They do the flashback because what happened is: Hannah Ann [Sluss] was—the final two was Hannah Ann. He takes them to Australia, of course the farthest place…And then they get there and—I’m always surprised, like, Hannah [Brown] doesn’t pop out of a kangaroo pouch: ‘Hey, y’all! Remember me?'”

“But the other one—Madison [Prewett],” he continued. “Some appeal, I get what’s going on, but she dumped him twice and Hannah Ann’s only crime was she was nice and normal. And no drama. And, of course, he [goes]the other way. So, he proposes to [Hannah Ann] and then a month later he’s like, ‘Can I have that ring back?’ It’s so weird.”

After referring to the Women Tell All portion of the two-night finale special as “cringe time,” he did his best to break down the drama that unfolded on Tuesday night—even tackling the drama between Madison and Pilot Pete’s mom Barbra Weber.

“He tries to get the other one back…and they had a little Barb cam in the corner and when they’d show Hannah Ann, she’s like [clapping],” David continued. “She’s Peter’s mom and she clearly wants Hannah Ann and she didn’t get her. And he goes, ‘Mom, I guess it’s gonna be Madison now.’ And she goes, ‘Wait, what?’ And she wasn’t even hiding it. And he’s like Napoleon Dynamite going, ‘Mom, quit yelling at us. That’s my girlfriend.'”

He added, “She was yelling at her. She was like, ‘I don’t like this one.’ She was just…all over.”

Still on the topic of his Bachelor obsession, Jimmy asked the Grown Ups star to weigh in on The Bachelor versus The Bachelorette. “You know, I don’t know,” David replied. “It’s all about the same. I just make fun of whatever’s in front of me. I like it all.”

Keeping it real, he continued, “They just get a little nuts with, like, ‘It’s a Monday through Friday edition…Three hours each night.’ And they’re really milking it. It’s like a 10-minute show but really stretched out.”

Proving just how devoted he is to the fandom, David said, “I’m more concerned about The Bachelor than the Coronavirus.”

Watch David give Jimmy his recap of The Bachelor finale in the epic video above!