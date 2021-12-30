‘Bachelorette’ alum Michael Allio and Amanda Kloots discuss their relationship: ‘We Have Each Other’s Back.’

‘We Have Each Other’s Back,’ Amanda Kloots says of her relationship with ‘Bachelorette’ alum Michael Allio.

Amanda Kloots opened up about her first meeting with Bachelorette alum Michael Allio, fueling fans’ hopes that the two would find love.

“People in our lives kept telling us that we should meet because we have so much in common,” she says.

So we eventually started connecting on social media,” the 39-year-old Talk cohost told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 30.

“It’s wonderful to meet people who are in the same boat as you when you’re a widow and single parent.”

It alleviates your sense of isolation.”

During their hangout, Kloots said it was “so nice” to connect with Allio, 37, in person, and she felt like they’d “been friends for years.”

She added, “We could have talked for days.”

“When you’ve been through trauma like we have, there’s an instant honesty and ease.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum told Us that she and the entrepreneur will “absolutely” stay friends.

“We’re both from Ohio, we have little boys, and we’ve both been through a lot in our lives,” she explained.

“We’ve got our backs against each other.”

Kloots revealed that she is ready to date amid her strengthened bond with Allio, saying, “I would love to have some love back in my life.” When asked if she would look for her future partner on the Bachelor franchise, she said, “I’ve learned to never say never in life.”

Nick Cordero, the author’s late husband, died of coronavirus complications in July 2020 at the age of 41.

Elvis, the couple’s 2-year-old son, is the couple’s only child.

Allio, for one, lost his wife, Laura, to breast cancer in 2019, leaving him a single father to his 5-year-old son James.

Earlier this year, he competed on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, but he left before the hometown dates to be with his son.

Kloots and Allio documented their first meeting on Instagram on Monday, December 27 after fans encouraged them to do so.

She captioned a sweet photo of herself with her arm wrapped around the reality star’s shoulder, “Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!!”

