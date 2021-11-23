Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe admits to’shameful spirals’ in her depression battle and shares a rare makeup-free selfie.

Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe shares a rare makeup-free selfie and admits to going through “shameful spirals” in her battle with depression.

BACHELORETTE Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed she’s going through “shameful spirals” in her depression battle in a rare make-up-free selfie.

The 36-year-old used Instagram to share personal details about her “mental health” with her fans.

Kaitlyn is wearing a purple fleece and matching pants in the photo, and her feet are propped up in the backseat of a car.

The TV star’s bare face is on full display, as is her hair, which is tied back and she is holding a large cup of coffee.

“Let’s have a little unfiltered moment and talk mental health,” Kaitlyn began the lengthy caption.

I’m not sure why, but I’ve gained some new followers on Instagram, and I wanted to take a break from my glam shots, filtered photos, trips, and tour to let you know that I, too, suffer from mental illness.

I’m having a hard time today, and it’s no surprise that I’m on my period.

I have MF-like hormonal depression, which causes problems in my relationship, shameful spirals, and panic attacks. I recently sat on a 5-hour flight talking myself out of a panic attack.

I get to live an exciting life and I’m proud of myself for working so hard, but it’s taking its toll on me today.”

Kaitlyn then went on to ask her fans if they knew anyone else who suffered from “hormonal depression.”

“I used to think I was bat s**t CRAZY,” she continued, “and I never put two and two together that it was always at the same time.”

Hormones are the devil, and they’re more powerful than I am.

“Today, all I want to do is curl up in my bed and cry.”

I, on the other hand, am short on time.

There’s only so much a coffee the size of me can do.

I’m here to talk about how you’re all feeling today, good or bad, in the comments on this drive.”

“This is real,” comedian Nikki Glaser said in response to the extremely vulnerable post.

It’s all too familiar.

Recognize that whatever you’re feeling right now won’t last forever.

It always helps me remember that I’m sick and that it’ll pass quickly.”

“Yes yes yes….. anxiety depression ADHD!! Feels like it completely controls my life sometimes,” another person added.

Kaitlyn Jenner, who co-hosted the most recent season of The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams, has received a lot of criticism recently.

Last month, the actress was accused of “blackfishing” after sharing a photo of herself with darker-than-usual skin.

