Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron’s Mom Andrea Dies

Tyler Cameron is facing the unimaginable loss of his beloved mother.

Sources confirm to E! News that the Bachelor Nation star’s mom, Andrea Cameron, has passed away.

Tyler alluded to the news when he pulled out of a scheduled appearance on Good Morning America. “Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow,” The Bachelorette star tweeted Thursday afternoon. “Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family.”

According to Us Weekly, Andrea, a realtor in Florida, was taken to the hospital on Thursday.

Their close bond is made evident throughout Cameron’s Instagram. Photos show Andrea supporting her oldest son as he graduated from college and more recently after he ran the New York City Marathon.

“Dear Mama,” Tyler captioned an Oct. 2019 picture of the two. “I appreciate you. I love you. I need you. See you soon.”

Bachelor Nation met Tyler and his family during a hometown visit on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. The 27-year-old opened up about his father’s health issues at the time.

“You getting sick, that was one of the hardest things I ever had to go through in my life,” Tyler told his dad in the episode, per Us Weekly. “Signing away your rights to go into surgery killed me. I want you to see my wife. I want you to see my kids. That’s why I’m taking this seriously ’cause this could be it, and I want you to be around for all that.”

And as Tyler and Hannah’s relationship played out on TV, his mom often hosted watch parties in their hometown of Jupiter, Fla. “I am overwhelmed by the support of my friends,” Andrea, who worked as a real estate agent, told The Palm Beach Post at one Bachelorette episode screening.

Just days before her passing, Andrea posted a photo while watching Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor. “Here we go Peter,” she wrote on Instagram. “My pick is Maddy!”

Last month, Andrea paid tribute to Tyler and her other sons, Austin and Ryan, in a heartfelt post: “Love my young men and the character, discipline and grace they put out into the world. They have been my world… and will continue to be my world… remember the old saying… ‘The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world….’ Don’t mess with my world… Love you boys and good night!”