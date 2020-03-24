Bachelorette stars Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron enjoy lunch date during self-isolation

Hannah Brown and former Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron feuled romance rumors once again after they were seen enjoying a beach day together in Florida on Monday.

And one day later, the two reality stars were spotted enjoying sandwiches together with their dogs in his home state during self-isolation amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Soon after, Tyler took off his shirt and lounged on the chair while chatting with Hannah, who changed into shorts and a T-shirt.

The sighting comes after the duo confirmed they are quarantining together via a fun Tik Tok clip they did with friends.

Hannah, 25, was seen in a casual blue long-sleeved top and black leggings as she munched on her sandwich.

Next to her sat hunky Tyler, 27, who donned a long-sleeved maroon top with leggings and shorts over them; he also enjoyed a sandwich.

Two adorable pups stayed close to them; the one nearest Tyler is his dog Harley.

Soon after, the stars appeared in a playful Tik Tok video from a new account titled @TheQuarantineCrew.

The video started with Tyler dancing besides his brother Ryan Cameron, their hunky friend Matt James (who is set to appear in the season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley) and another pal – all to the tune of Savage by Megan Thee Stallion.

They are all wearing their swim trunks as they dance in front of the pool.

Then Hannah and three other friends appear as they dance to the same tune; Hannah looked gorgeous in her blue and white patterned bikini.

More clips from The Quarantine Crew feature Tyler and pals dancing on a boat; another clip shared by Matt shows Hannah attempting to make a basket in the pool.

Tyler and Hannah were seen frolicking at the beach on Florida on Monday in their swimwear, revealing their toned figures.

Dancing With The Stars champ showcased her flat midriff and toned legs in a white bikini, while opting to go makeup free.

Tyler flaunted his sculpted form in printed swim trunks featuring palm trees.

Hannah, who was crowned Miss Alabama in 2018, donned a hat while she played a game of Volleyball with the model and their friends.

Over the weekend, Tyler picked Hannah up from a Florida airport with a pal of theirs.

Tyler came in second place during Hannah’s season of the Bachelorette.

Hannah chose ‘winner’ Jed Wyatt for the season 15 finale, but quickly dumped him after finding out he had a serious girlfriend right before courting her on the show.

Hannah then asked Tyler out last year for date but then he was briefly linked to Gigi Hadid, leading them to be just friends, although their current relationship status is unknown.

The friends group have been quarantined at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 200,000 people and killed more than 8,000 people as of Wednesday.

The US has 6,184 cases as of Wednesday with 112 deaths, reaching all 50 states.

It has been a trying time for Tyler especially, as his lost his mother Andrea last month; she died on February 29 at the age 55 from a brain aneurysm, according to the Palm Beach Post.

On Tuesday, Hannah’s brother Patrick Brown revealed he spent two days on a ventilator following an overdose earlier this month.

He shared a black and white image of himself gazing toward a body of water with: ‘I have been very hesitant to post this because to post this because of my pride and ego but God has been weighing on my heart lately to share.’

Adding: ‘As some people know on March 1st I overdosed, I ended up spending 2 days on a ventilator and I am so grateful to be here to share this with everyone. I am not posting this for pity or what not but to thank everyone who has checked up on me.’

He continued: ‘Y’all are the reason I fully intend to take my story and share it to hopefully save another loved ones to not have to go through waiting by the bedside hoping they wake up.’

‘Rather then being mad at myself for this I am thankful this happened. I have grown so much closer to God, healing my heart, and finding out who has my best interest at heart. This is my second chance and I intend to make the best out of it and can’t wait to share where my testimony goes from here!’ Patrick said.

He said: ‘Tomorrow isn’t promised, so live it for the king, hold your loved ones a little harder everyday and check in on them. Things like this don’t happen suddenly, it happens in the dark and slowly. Sometimes all it takes is a simple text or phone call to show someone you care.’