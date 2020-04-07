Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Says He’s Made a “Full Recovery” From Coronavirus

Colton Underwood is giving his fans an update on his health.

In late March, the Bachelor star took to social media to tell his followers that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. Since that time, Colton has been sharing his journey with his fans. And in a new post on Instagram, the 28-year-old star says that he has “made a full recovery” and thanks girlfriend Cassie Randolph for her support.

“I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me,” Colton wrote alongside a photo with Cassie. “Not only physically, but mentally too (and I’m probably the most high maintenance patient). She’s hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart.”

“Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together,” Colton continued. “I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well.”

“I am now working with medical professionals to figure out the best way to support their efforts against the coronavirus,” the football star shared. “I can’t thank @cassierandolph and the entire Randolph family enough for caring for me while I’m away from my family.”

Back in March, Colton told advised fans to stay home amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today,” Colton said on March 20. “For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home,” he captioned an Instagram Live video. “We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.”