Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss Is Single and Ready to Mingle With Tyler Cameron

Is there a new couple in Bachelor Nation? Not quite yet, but Hannah Ann Sluss wouldn’t mind getting a rose from Tyler Cameron!

The Bachelor star, who recently ended her engagement to Peter Weber after a turbulent romance, is dishing all about her relationship status on Thursday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On the episode, Hannah Ann sits down with guest host Sean Hayes to talk all things Bachelor and romance in a rapid-fire game of “Hannah Ann-swers.”

First up: Is Hannah Ann currently single? “Yes, and ready to mingle,” the model confirmed.

When asked if Peter is a good kisser, Hannah Ann threw a bit of shade as she waved her hand and replied, “I don’t know about that one.”

As for those rumors that Hannah Ann might be heading to Bachelor in Paradise, the 23-year-old didn’t deny the speculation.

“There might be a bikini waiting for me,” she teased. “I don’t know, I don’t know, maybe!

Hannah Ann was then asked who she’d be interested in dating from the Bachelor Nation world, which she called the “easiest” question.

“I think this is the easiest question…Tyler Cameron,” Hannah Ann said, giggling. “I mean…yeah.”

As fans of the franchise will know, Tyler was the runner-up on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2019.

In this week’s two-part finale of The Bachelor, fans saw Peter propose to Hannah Ann just days after contestant Madison Prewett decided to leave the show. Just before proposing to Hannah Ann, Peter mentioned that Madison had left a few days earlier, but failed to mention the context of her departure, leaving Hannah Ann in the dark.

In the months to follow, Peter would tell Hannah Ann that he couldn’t give her his whole heart, which led Hannah Ann to take off her engagement ring. Viewers later watched as Peter and Madison reunited on the finale, to the dismay of his family.

So, looking back on her Bachelor journey, does Hannah Ann regret anything from this experience?

“I don’t regret loving Peter, regret trusting, probably,” Hannah Ann shared. “For trusting him.”

Hannah Ann was also asked about rumors regarding Peter and contestant Kelley Flanagan. Speculation on social media took off after Kelley was spotted in the audience at After the Final Rose. And Peter’s mom also just called Kelley her “fave,” so what’s the deal?

In response to why Kelley was at the After the Final Rose, Hannah Ann said doesn’t know, but called Kelley one of her “good friends.”

Hannah Ann added, “I’m definitely gonna be calling her today trying to figure it out.”

Take a look at the video above to find out which celeb recently slid into Hannah Ann’s DMs!