Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan Reacts to That Madison Prewett Shade

Kelley Flanagan has entered the chat.

On Monday, The Bachelor alum reacted to the shade that Madison Prewett gave her with some apparent shade of her own.

As Bachelor Nation fans will recall, the runner up made a comment about Kelley and Peter Weber‘s rumored relationship earlier in the day after excluding her in her Bachelor parody TikTok video. “where is Kelley,” one fan asked, to which Madison replied, “With our ex lol.”

After the comment was posted, fans noticed that Kelley liked a tweet that was made in her defense by a fan, slyly declaring her stance on the situation. “Haven’t all they done is thrown shade at Kelley and peter ever since they were seen together. Their comes a point in time where they need to move on and be happy for each other and not bring people down it’s not that hard people,” the tweet read, according to the Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop.

Kelley unliked the tweet shortly after, but it appears that it sparked another response from Madison. Seeing the speculation unfold, she commented on a post made by the Bachelor Nation news account, saying, “Lollllll it was just a joke!! No shade. All the love for both of them.”

In recent weeks, Kelley and Peter have been sparking romance rumors after he had been spotted hanging out with the Chicago-based attorney. In fact, they’ve even been social distancing with one another in her apartment.

Addressing the relationship speculation with E! News, Kelley shared, “I heard that I’m with Peter right now. I’m not with Peter,” adding, “I promise I’m not dating Peter. I’m not dating Peter.” But, the fan-favorite pilot did admit that he’s “crushing” on Kelley.

Madison isn’t the only contestant that has weighed in on Kelley and Peter’s rumored relationship. During her appearance on Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus‘ podcast Your Favorite Thing, Hannah Ann Sluss was asked if she was up to date on their rekindled social distancing romance.

“I don’t know fully. I don’t think they really have answered that either,” she said. “But I mean, Kelley and I were good friends on the show and we don’t have any, like, bad blood. I talked to Kelley actually the other day.”