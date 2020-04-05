Bachelor’s Michelle Money Makes Tearful Plea for Prayers 1 Week After Daughter’s Accident

Michelle Money broke down in tears on Sunday as she pleaded for fans to pray for her daughter Brielle, who remains unconscious in the hospital a week after her skateboarding accident.

Last week, the Bachelor alum and winner of season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise revealed that the 15-year-old girl had suffered a “serious brain trauma and a fractured skull” and was in the ICU in a medically induced coma at Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“I need everyone to pray right now because we just have to get her stabilized,” a tearful Michelle said in a video posted on Instagram. “I posted on my Story to have you guys pray and once I posted that, her numbers started going down. Today’s been a week and if we can’t get her numbers stabilized then she, we are gonna have to put her into a deeper coma that has lots of other side effects that we don’t want or we’re gonna have to do surgery and remove part of her skull.”

“Please pray for her. It’s been a week, it’s been a while week. Last night was just really scary but when I posted on my Story for you guys to pray, her numbers started stabilizing,” she continued, weeping. “I just need you guys to really pray right now, OK? Thank you.”

She also wrote, “It’s Sunday. However you choose to spend your day, I would please ask that at 4pm MST, you will stop and pray with my family and me. It would also be amazing if you could just pray all day. Sorry for the emotional video I just don’t know what else to do and I’m alone in here and need support. #prayforbrie”

On Saturday, Michelle’s ex and Brielle’s father, Ryan Money, gave an update on their child’s condition. The reality star reposted it.

“I guess it’s important to share the good and the bad,” he wrote on Instagram. “We were really hoping that we would be able to get Brielle an MRI on Sunday (tomorrow). This MRI is to check the ligaments in her neck and make sure that there is no damage to them. The reason why this is important is that if they are damaged then her neck needs to be immobilized. They do this by putting on a pretty bulky neck brace.”

“Without the MRI though they will not know if her neck is okay and by default when she starts to wake up they will have to have her neck in a brace. She will most likely not like the brace,” he added.

He said that after their daughter wakes up, doctors will “eventually do X-rays in extension to see if her ligaments are okay before they would take the neck brace off.”

“Since I came here 21 hours ago her pressure number has been all over the place, which is not good,” he wrote. “They have tried to take her off of [the general anesthetic] Propofol but she hates it when they do that and her pressure number shoots up. They do not want her to get Propofol Infusion Syndrome (toxicity). They do labs every 2 and 4 hours to test for this. If she starts to get this they will just switch her to Pentabarbital. We have just not made any progress with her pressure numbers being low and staying low in the last 48 hours.”

In his post, Ryan included a photo of the neck brace, as well as a pic of doctors and nurses discussing Brielle and an image of nurses moving her to lay on her side.

“I can’t say thanks enough to all the thoughts, prayers and actions of those around us. We had a group of friends that brought in a truck full of food, drinks (@monsterenergy) and chip @chipcookiesco,” he wrote. “I thought to myself no way they can eat all of this food. Well, it’s GONE and it’s only 4 hours after they got it. They were soooooo appreciative and hence when you take care of the people who are taking care of our daughter we cannot thank you enough.”

“Love you all and thanks for the prayers!” he wrote. “‘Brie wants to wake up but her body is not cooperating.'”