Bachelor’s Michelle Money Says Daughter Is on Life Support After “Terrible Skateboarding Accident”

Michelle Money took to Instagram on Monday to share that her daughter, Brielle, was involved in a “terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support.”

“She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull,” the Bachelor Nation star wrote alongside a photo of the teen at Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. “She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain.”

Money then wrote her 15-year-old child is in “amazing hands” at the hospital and asked her followers to keep them in their prayers.

“Please—I am asking for prayers,” she continued. “I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so. She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it.”

She also described this moment as the “worst experience” in her life and sent a message to her fellow parents.

“ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET,” she wrote. “ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK.”

In addition, she thanked her neighbors “who happened to be on a walk and found” her daughter and then proceeded to call 9-1-1.

“You will never understand,” she concluded. “I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful. Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love. Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through. #PrayForBrie.”

Fans met Money on Brad Womack‘s second season of The Bachelor. She also appeared on Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise.

After hearing the news, several franchise members sent her words of support.

“I am so so sorry,” JoJo Fletcher wrote in the comments section of Money’s post. “Sending so many prayers to you and your sweet girl.”

“Michelle. I am so so so sorry,” Kaitlyn Bristowe added. “I am sending every single prayer her way, and yours. She is such a strong girl.”