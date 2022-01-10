Back in the Day, the Stars of “Full House”

You got it, dude! America fell in love with the Tanner family in 1987, when they welcomed Us into their fun-filled daily lives in their San Francisco home.

Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) struggled to raise his three daughters — DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — after his wife died.

When Danny’s brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier) move in to help, he realizes he doesn’t have to raise his daughters alone.

Rebecca “Becky” Donaldson, played by Lori Loughlin, was Jesse’s love interest on the popular show.

DJ’s best friend, Kimmy Gibbler, was played by Andrea Barber, and DJ’s on-again, off-again love interest, Steve Hale, was played by Steve Weinger, who made us swoon.

In 2015, fans were ecstatic when Netflix announced a revival series called Fuller House, which featured many of the original cast members.

Sweetin, Bure, and Barber have all returned as series regulars, while Loughlin, Stamos, Coulier, Saget, and Weinger are all recurring guest stars on the comedy.

The Olsen twins chose not to return to their Tanner family roots, and Bure told Us in February 2019 that this will not change anytime soon: “You heard it first: They will never come back! They are never coming back on the show.”

They are adamant about not appearing on the show.

“The answer is a resounding no.”

Netflix announced in March 2019 that the fifth and final season of Fuller House would premiere in the fall of 2019.

Due to her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scam, Loughlin did not appear as Becky.

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March 2019 for allegedly paying $500,000 to have their daughters, Olivia and Bella, admitted to the University of Southern California as designated crew team recruits, despite the fact that they had never participated in the sport.

After agreeing to a plea deal, the actress and the fashion designer pleaded guilty in May 2020.

In August 2020, she was sentenced to two months in jail, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service, and a (dollar)150,000 fine.

