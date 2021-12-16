Back Issues: Why Electro’s Evil Energy Turns Him Into the Ultimate Foe

Back Issues: Why Electro’s Negative Energy Makes Him the Ultimate Foe

Maxwell “Max” Dillon, aka Electro, is an electricity-based villain in Spider-Man’s rogues gallery.

Electro was created by legendary Spider-Man creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and has appeared in a number of Spider-Man comics and storylines, as well as animated series and a live-action film.

Electro was played by Jamie Foxx in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, and he will reprise his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Electro has had an interesting comics career, in which he’s died, resurrected, and even had someone else take up the Electro mantle while he was away.

In 1963’s Amazing Spider-Man (hashtag)9, Electro made his Marvel Comics debut.

After being struck by lightning while working as a lineman, Dillon developed superhuman abilities.

This helped propel him into a life of crime, where he committed petty robberies until he was recruited by Doctor Octopus to join the Sinister Six.

Doc Ock, Electro, Vulture, Sandman, Mysterio, and Kraven the Hunter were the original Sinister Six members.

Each villain has either already appeared in a film (Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Michael Keaton as Vulture, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio) or is about to appear in one (Kraven, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

Electro has cycled through various Sinister Six incarnations, aside from a stint on Doctor Doom’s Emissaries of Evil.

Each time, Spider-Man has been able to overcome the odds and win, putting Electro in jail.

After assisting in the escape from the supervillain prison The Raft, he became famous for his role in the formation of the New Avengers.

Spider-Man, Wolverine, Luke Cage, Captain America, Iron Man, Sentry, and Spider-Woman worked together to contain the chaos in The Raft, and the heroes remained as a team afterward.

Over the years, Electro’s powerset has been upgraded several times, resulting in changes to his physical appearance and costume.

When his powers started to fail, he kissed an accomplice named Francine Frye and accidentally killed her.

The Jackal, who specializes in cloning, created a copy of Frye, who repaid her death by stealing Electro’s abilities and…

