Bad Bunny claims he hasn’t grown accustomed to his celebrity: ‘And Maybe This Is Good.’

‘And Maybe This Is Good,’ says Bad Bunny, who claims he hasn’t gotten used to his celebrity.

Bad Bunny may be one of the most famous musicians in the world, but he’s unconcerned about his celebrity.

Despite his massive success, the 27-year-old singer admits that he doesn’t “understand how people see” him. His real name is Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio.

“I still haven’t gotten used to being judged on such a massive scale. I still don’t understand how people perceive me or how I can possibly have such a large impact.”

And maybe this is a good thing,” he tells Highsnobiety for their HIGHArt issue in Winter 2021.

“Perhaps my inability to comprehend my scope keeps me humble.”

It keeps me as Benito as I was when I was younger.

“The one who made art simply because he loved it.”

Bad Bunny bagged groceries at a Puerto Rican supermarket before becoming a multi-Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY-winning artist.

His passion for music, on the other hand, propelled him to international fame, with him becoming Spotify’s most-streamed artist in 2021.

“I was working at a supermercado while making music.”

I never stopped making music.

And I did it with enthusiasm,” he says.

“I never made music with the intention of quitting my job at that time.”

“I did it because I enjoy making music,” she says.

HIGHSNOBIETY (@highsnobiety) shared this.

Success followed.

He’s released three critically acclaimed and chart-topping albums in nine months, won a WWE championship belt, and made his acting debut in Narcos: Mexico, all while filming the film Bullet Train with Brad Pitt.

“Bad Bunny is the realization of a dream.

It symbolizes the ability to do what I’ve always wanted to do.

To be the person I’ve always aspired to be, or perhaps the person I’ve always been but the world didn’t fully comprehend,” he adds.

The superstar is currently working on a top-secret project and new music in the Dominican Republic.

He says of his upcoming album, “I don’t feel any pressure from the fans or anything else.”

“I only feel pressure from myself.”

It’s not even pressure, in my opinion.

It’s a desire to create something new….I constantly ask myself, ‘How can I entertain and surprise people with something new?’ And that’s the pressure, but it’s a good pressure.”

,

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘And Maybe This Is Good,’ says Bad Bunny, who claims he hasn’t gotten used to his celebrity.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Bad Bunny Says He Hasn’t ‘Gotten Used’ to His Fame: ‘And Maybe This Is Good’