Bad Bunny Talks Activism, New Album YHLQMDLG & the Adorable Origin of His Name

Bad Bunny is on top of the world (and rightfully so)!

The Latin superstar, who is nominated for a whopping 14 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, stopped by E!’s Daily Pop Monday to talk about his new album, activism and so much more.

“I feel so good, I feel amazing. I’m so happy,” the “Ignorantes” singer told Justin Sylvester and Erin Lim. “I think that I am in the happiest moment of my career. So I’m enjoying the process.”

The crooner, born Benito Martínez Ocasio, revealed the adorable origin story of his stage name with proof from an adorable childhood photo. “Bad Bunny, that name comes from a picture when I was a kid. I think that I was six years old,” he dished before showing a precious pic of himself in a white bunny costume. “I was so mad. That was Easter day in the school and the teacher picked me to dress up.”

Bad Bunny also opened up about his recent Tonight Show performance in which he honored Alexa Negrón Luciano, a transgender woman who was killed in his home of Puerto Rico.

“In the moment I felt that I wanted to say something about it and I did it. It’s about…from my heart,” he explained, adding that it’s always “so important” to spread awareness about issues happening in Puerto Rico.

As for his just-released album YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny dished, “It’s a happy album to dance and to have fun.”

When he quizzed Erin and Justin about the meaning of his album title, Justin shocked the singer with the correct answer translated from Spanish to English: “I can do whatever I want.”

“It’s how I feel right now in my life, in my music, that I can do whatever I want,” he added. “You can do whatever you want.”