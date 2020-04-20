Badly hit Uden regrets victims of coronavirus again: ‘you see the suffering in society’

In the broadcast, the director of hospital Bernhoven Geert van den Enden and pastor John van de Laar spoke.

“It is occasionally difficult. You see the suffering in society, ”said Hellegers. “Uden is a vibrant municipality with many activities. As a result, everyone gradually knows someone who has become ill or has died. ”

“Things are getting out of hand”

Hospital director Van den Enden, known for the emotional video message, looked back on the first days of the broadcast. “On March 4 we tested the first positive patient and on March 8 we saw that it was very wrong. That the number had doubled and that a tidal wave was in store for us. We knew immediately that it was going to be very serious. An oppressive feeling. ”

Hellegers: “It became serious for me when Henk called me and said that they” can’t take it straight away. Do something, because things are getting out of hand. ”

These are bizarre times for pastor John van de Laar. “On March 17 we organized the first funeral and to date there are 34. It is unprecedentedly high. The pressure is great, also among colleagues in the area.”

“Gratitude is bizarre”

And then the health care personnel, who have been most frequently chosen in recent weeks. Bernhoven director Van den Enden: “The moment you are not sure that you can help all the sick, a feeling of sadness, panic and powerlessness arises.”

“It is difficult to deal with those emotions,” agreed nurse Yvonne Prijt. “The first weeks were quite tough. A number of patients stayed with me.” As an example, Prijst mentions a man who came in during the night shift and whose healthcare staff had doubts whether he should go to intensive care.

“Around 07.15 I could tell his wife that he had got through the night relatively well. Fine, she said, because we have been married for 45 years today. And then you will hear the next night that the man went to intensive care, has been deported to a hospital and eventually died, “she said with visible emotion.

“A few days later, we had his wife in the ward. Her world is turned upside down. She had lost her husband and was unable to say goodbye. And then the gratitude she had for us, that is very bizarre.”

