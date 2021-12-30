Bailey’s husband is “not a good guy,” according to the showrunner of “The Rookie.”

Bailey’s husband is a “not a good guy,” according to the showrunner of “The Rookie.”

When Nolan (Nathan Fillion) meets Bailey’s (Jenna Dewan) husband at the end of Season 4, Episode 9, he is thrown a curveball.

This information will not only throw a wrench in Nolan’s proposal plans, but it will also make things more difficult for Bailey.

Alexi Hawley, the showrunner, claims that her husband isn’t the best person, and that he’ll cause problems in the coming episodes.

Nolan tells Chen (Melissa O’Neil) that he plans to propose to Bailey and wants her to meet her son in the 12th episode of The Rookie.

He finally gets Bailey on a video call with Henry (Zayne Emory) in Japan after a few failed attempts.

However, Henry’s connection breaks down, and Bailey is forced to leave, leaving Nolan to hope that they can reconnect at a later date.

Nolan and Bailey meet for lunch near the end of the episode.

He expresses his love for her by saying, “I love you.”

They’re interrupted by Jason (Steve Kazee) just as Bailey says it back.

Bailey inquires, “When did you get out?”

He reveals, “Just last week.”

When Nolan introduces himself as Bailey’s boyfriend, Jason reveals that he is in fact Bailey’s husband.

Bailey speculates that Jason was incarcerated when he asks when he got “out.”

And, as Hawley teases, there’s a reason she’s been keeping her husband hidden.

Hawley told TV Insider, “He’s not a nice guy.”

“I mean, we adore Bailey, so there has to be a reason why she has kept this a secret.”

He continued, “It ties into her intimacy issues and her relationship issues.”

“But what kind of relationship was it, what kind of guy was she married to that she would run so far away from him that she wouldn’t even talk about him?” “That’s really what we’re going to get into in the next few episodes.”

Bailey’s husband’s arrival will undoubtedly complicate matters.

But it’s possible that the fact that she kept this part of her life hidden from him is what bothers Nolan the most.

However, in comparison to his previous marriages to Dr.

Bailey could be “the… “, according to Grace Sawyer (Ali Larter) and Jessica Russo (Sarah Shahi).

Nolan didn’t see that coming… and neither did we! Find out what happened on the winter finale of #TheRookie and stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/IQqSJqnuEi — The Rookie (@therookie) December 13, 2021