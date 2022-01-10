Bake Off winner reveals how to make the perfect pudding for the Queen’s jubilee, from minty mouthfuls to keeping it light.

The perfect pud for the Queen’s jubilee, from minty mouthfuls to keeping it light, is revealed by a Bake Off winner.

QUEEN VICTORIA was honored with her own sponge.

And with her famous remark, “Let them eat cake,” French queen Marie Antoinette incited the peasants to revolt.

The Queen is now planning a special pudding to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee.

Upmarket department store Fortnum and Mason launched a competition yesterday to find a pudding fit for Her Majesty, in a very British Bake Off.

An expert panel will judge the entries, which will include TV baking queen Mary Berry, 86, and top chef Monica Galetti, 46.

The winning dessert can be a steamed pudding, cake, or any other dessert that is creative, tasty, and elegant enough for royal palates.

It must also be simple enough to be replicated in kitchens across the country as millions of people celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in June.

2011 Bake Off winner Jo Wheatley, 52, says, “It’s a brilliant idea.”

“Hopefully, it will foster unity and provide the country with something exciting to anticipate.”

“Plus, baking makes us happy, which is why the Great British Bake Off is so popular.”

Former royal chef Darren McGrady, 59, who spent 11 years cooking for the Queen, is also excited to see what the general public of the United Kingdom can come up with for the competition.

“Food brings us all together,” he says, “and it’s about time we had some kind of food dedicated to the Queen for the incredible job she’s done for our country for the past 70 years.”

“Coming up with a dish or recipe is a fantastic idea.”

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how it turns out.”

These two experts offer their best advice on how to win the competition, with Darren sharing his knowledge of the Queen’s preferences and Jo giving advice on how to make the perfect bake.

The royal seal of approval will not be given to bells and whistles.

“The Queen has a sweet tooth, but she is also very disciplined – and when it comes to food, she prefers things to be kept simple,” Darren says.

“She isn’t a fan of ridiculous sponges, sugar cakes, or over-the-top cuisine.”

It’s all about the taste.

“A honey and cream sponge is one of her go-to treats; it’s simple but moist and delicious.”

“The winning entry will have to look good, with a simple elegance, but the flavor will take precedence.”

“The Queen enjoys chocolate, particularly dark chocolate, the darker the better.

“My Chocolate Perfection Pie, on the left, with layers of dark chocolate, was one of her favorites…

