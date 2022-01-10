Bake Off winner reveals how to make the perfect pudding for the Queen’s jubilee, from minty mouthfuls to keeping it light.

The perfect pud for the Queen’s jubilee, from minty mouthfuls to keeping it light, is revealed by a Bake Off winner.
QUEEN VICTORIA was honored with her own sponge.
And with her famous remark, “Let them eat cake,” French queen Marie Antoinette incited the peasants to revolt.
The Queen is now planning a special pudding to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee.
Upmarket department store Fortnum and Mason launched a competition yesterday to find a pudding fit for Her Majesty, in a very British Bake Off.
An expert panel will judge the entries, which will include TV baking queen Mary Berry, 86, and top chef Monica Galetti, 46.
The winning dessert can be a steamed pudding, cake, or any other dessert that is creative, tasty, and elegant enough for royal palates.
It must also be simple enough to be replicated in kitchens across the country as millions of people celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in June.
2011 Bake Off winner Jo Wheatley, 52, says, “It’s a brilliant idea.”
“Hopefully, it will foster unity and provide the country with something exciting to anticipate.”
“Plus, baking makes us happy, which is why the Great British Bake Off is so popular.”
Former royal chef Darren McGrady, 59, who spent 11 years cooking for the Queen, is also excited to see what the general public of the United Kingdom can come up with for the competition.
“Food brings us all together,” he says, “and it’s about time we had some kind of food dedicated to the Queen for the incredible job she’s done for our country for the past 70 years.”
“Coming up with a dish or recipe is a fantastic idea.”
“I’m really looking forward to seeing how it turns out.”
These two experts offer their best advice on how to win the competition, with Darren sharing his knowledge of the Queen’s preferences and Jo giving advice on how to make the perfect bake.
The royal seal of approval will not be given to bells and whistles.
“The Queen has a sweet tooth, but she is also very disciplined – and when it comes to food, she prefers things to be kept simple,” Darren says.
“She isn’t a fan of ridiculous sponges, sugar cakes, or over-the-top cuisine.”
It’s all about the taste.
“A honey and cream sponge is one of her go-to treats; it’s simple but moist and delicious.”
“The winning entry will have to look good, with a simple elegance, but the flavor will take precedence.”
“The Queen enjoys chocolate, particularly dark chocolate, the darker the better.
“My Chocolate Perfection Pie, on the left, with layers of dark chocolate, was one of her favorites…
- UP THE CHARM FACTOR: In Yorkshire, we have a traditional scone or cake known as a Fat Rascal. They are so simple and have a little face dotted on in currants and almonds. They show how the cute factor can make a pud irresistable.
- HAVE GREAT TASTE: Blend the familiar with the unexpected.
Everyone knows what to expect with lemon, for instance. But you might want to embrace the British and perhaps incorporate Earl Grey tea or lavender.
- LOOKS DELICIOUS: A good pud should look amazing without loads of effort. Think about size, shape and colour.
An Eton Mess is a brilliant example of beauty in simplicity. Or perhaps make something lion-shaped to symbolise the monarchy.
- MIX OLD AND NEW: For a spin on traditional recipes you could add a regal twist to a jam roly poly or add modern elements to an old family cake recipe.
- TAKE IT EASY: The best British dishes tend to be easy to make, like bread and butter pudding.
Think about what most of us have in our cupboards and avoid hard-to-get or expensive ingredients.
- COMFORT FOOD: Just the thought of a recipe should make you feel good, such as sticky toffee pud. Use nostalgia to have people feel that way about your dish. Your recipe might remind you of your childhood or favourite seaside spot.
- SMELLS GOOD: If you like the smell of a pud you’re sure to like the taste – and remember the aroma.
It will be the judges’ first impression of your bake, so pull out all the stops.
- CATCHY NAME: For me, a classic British dessert should be named after its flavours or have a pun-filled funny name.
Remember, you’ll need to impress Her Majesty – Royaltea-cake, anyone?
- THE ROUGH AND SMOOTH: Mix crunch and softness. Each bite should be an adventure and have you excited for your next spoonful.
- BE MEMORABLE: The payoff is big when you take a risk in cooking. Make something people remember.